Details On Tegan Nox Being Pulled From ATTACK! Show

Tegan Nox is no longer advertised for ATTACK!’s show next month, and a new report has details on the matter. As reported, Nixon Newell is no longer set to compete at the UK events on December 14 and 15th. Newell was released from WWE at the start of November, and Fightful Select reports that WWE and ATTACK! had been in talks throughout the process of booking Newell to try and make it happen. ATTACK! spoke highly of WWE during the process despite being “gutted” that Newell wouldn’t be able to make the booking.

The report cites sources as saying that a “myriad” of issues could have potentially been the reason for Newell being unbooked from the show. The independent promotion is looking for a replacement for Newell, and people in the company said that wanted to bring her to the company sometime in the future. Several promoters in the UK and Europe have said they’re interested in booking Newell when she becomes available.