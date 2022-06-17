Details On Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan’s WWE Release

A new report has some notes on the reason behind NXT star Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan’s release from WWE. As you may recall, the NXT talent, who was a member of Tony D’Angelo’s on-screen group, was released earlier this week for what was referred to as a “policy violation.” Donovan confirmed the news on Twitter the next day.

According to the WON, Donovan’s release was due to a failed drug test. Donovan worked the first night of NXT’s return to the road in Tampa, Florida before being told on the next day by John Laurinaitis. Laurinaitis reportedly told him that if everything is clear, that he should apply to return in about a year.