Details On Upcoming WWE Shows In Asia, Florida and More

WWE has more tour dates set for this weekend, which begins tonight with NXT in St. Petersburg, Florida. They will then visit Orlando tomorrow and Cocoa on Saturday.

RAW will head to Rapid City, South Dakota tomorrow night, before heading to Bismarck, North Dakota on Saturday and Fargo on Sunday. RAW will air live on Monday from Omaha, Nebraska.

Smackdown begins a two-night tour of Asia starting tomorrow in Tokyo, followed by Taipei, Taiwan on July 1. They will then fly to Omaha for Smackdown Live on Tuesday.