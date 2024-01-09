wrestling / News
Details On What Will Open & Main Event This Week’s NXT
A new report has revealed which matches will open and main event this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that tonight’s show will kick off with Nikkita Lyons vs. Blair Davenport, and the main event will see Dragon Lee defend the NXT North American Championship against Lexis King.
Lee was forced to miss last week’s NXT New Years Evil due to a delay in his visa getting to him because of the holidays.
Other matches previously announced for this week’s show, which airs tonight on USA Network, are:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo and Stacks vs. OTM
* Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker vs. Gallus
* Dusty Classic Tournament Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
* Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade
