Possible Reason Why Jey Uso’s ‘Yeet’ Was Blurred On Last Night’s WWE Raw

WWE Raw was Yeet-less last night as Jey Uso’s “Yeet” shirt was blurred,” and a new report lists a potential reason why. Uso did not use the word on last night’s show, and footage of his “Yeet” T-shirt was notably blurred out. As PWInsider and Fightful report, it looks as if this could be due to the fact that independent wrestler Kasey Scott Huffman filed to trademark “Yeet” and “Yeet Movement” back in 2021.

Huffman applied for the trademarks as entertainment services pertaining to pro wrestling. Fightful notes that per the documents, the application has been suspended since October of last year after Huffman was notified in April of that year of some issues with the application related to (per the suspension notice):

“REFUSAL – MATERIAL MISMATCH WITH SPECIMEN

REFUSAL – NONMATERIAL MISMATCH WITH SPECIMEN

REFUSAL – SPECIMEN DOES NOT SHOW USE IN COMMERCE

POTENTIAL REFUSAL – PRIOR-FILED APPLICATION”

Uso began using the phrase at the WWE Fastlane press conference in early October 2023. WWE has not filed to trademark the term as of yet. PWInsider notes that it’s possible that WWE makes a deal with Huffman as they’ve done to acquire trademarks in the past, but there’s no word on whether that has been done yet.

As of this writing, Uso’s “Yeet” T-Shirts are no longer available in WWE Shop.