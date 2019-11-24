Diamond Dallas Page Set For AEW Dynamite Appearance

– AEW announced Diamond Dallas Page will present the winner of MJF vs. Hangman Page with the Dynamite Diamond Ring on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s Dynamite:

* AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Scorpio Sky

* Pac vs. Kenny Omega

* Cody returns to action