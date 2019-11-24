wrestling / News
Diamond Dallas Page Set For AEW Dynamite Appearance
– AEW announced Diamond Dallas Page will present the winner of MJF vs. Hangman Page with the Dynamite Diamond Ring on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite in Chicago at the @Sears_Centre @RealDDP will be on hand to present the winner of @theAdamPage vs @The_MJF with the #DynamiteDiamond Ring.
Great seats still available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/YYMAquMau5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 24, 2019
Also scheduled for Wednesday’s Dynamite:
* AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Scorpio Sky
* Pac vs. Kenny Omega
* Cody returns to action
