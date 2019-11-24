wrestling / News

Diamond Dallas Page Set For AEW Dynamite Appearance

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– AEW announced Diamond Dallas Page will present the winner of MJF vs. Hangman Page with the Dynamite Diamond Ring on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s Dynamite:

* AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Scorpio Sky
* Pac vs. Kenny Omega
* Cody returns to action

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading