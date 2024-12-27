Diamond Dallas Page Thinks He Should Have Beat Goldberg In WCW

Diamond Dallas Page believes he should have defeated Goldberg in WCW. DDP and Goldberg faced off a number of times in the company, but Page never picked up a win. He expressed why he thought he should have defeated his fellow WWE Hall of Famer in that era on the latest episode of DDP’s Gauntlet.

“I personally feel, I should have beat Goldberg,” Page said (per Fightful). “Not me, Diamond Dallas Page should’ve of, because it would have been untarnished for Bill. It would have been believable because [The Diamond Cutter] was the murder move. He could have taken back the next night. That is what it is.”

The two faced off three times in WCW with Goldberg winning two matches and the third match going to a no contest.