Diamond Dallas Page On Reports Vince McMahon Wants To Return to WWE, How WWE Has Done Without Vince

Diamond Dallas Page is the latest to react to the report that Vince McMahon wants to return to WWE. As noted yesterday, a report by the Wall Street Journal about new legal actions against McMahon said that he is hoping to make a return to the company. DDP spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about the report, noting that he hadn’t been aware of it but that he couldn’t believe McMahon had left in the first place. You can see some highlights below:

On reports of Vince McMahon wanting to return: “I just couldn’t believe he left to begin with. But this is a guy who lives the business, and there’s been a lot of changes since he’s left. Been a lot of changes. Who knows whether Vince will come back or not. I don’t know the stipulation. I think anything like that lights everything up on fire. I don’t think it’s a question of Vince wanting to come back. Like I said, I could never imagine him not being there. But there’s been a lot of changes in the company, and I think it’s pretty obvious that Vince wouldn’t agree with a bunch of them, because he created those and those changes got changed back. So I don’t know how that works, because in essence, he didn’t leave going, ‘I’m done, I’m going to retire.’ He left kind of differently.”

On how WWE’s done without McMahon: “It’s gotten way better, the writing, and all’s I know is, I know Paul Levesque pretty well, and I’ve always known that cat really understands wrestling from every viewpoint from the business, because he has been on top of the business the whole time. But he’s also one of the boys, so he understands storytelling in and out of the ring. And I think since this has happened — do I think that Vince McMahon could add to it as a character? I think he’s the greatest heel ever. Dusty [Rhodes] and I — here’s a great picture of me and Dusty in 1989… Dusty was my boy. And me and Dust used to talk about it, that Vince McMahon is the greatest heel of all time. And he could also be the biggest babyface, as well. So if he was being brought in as a character that he’s just owns, I think it could be helpful to the company. If he’s coming back to run the company, I don’t know how that looks. I think no matter what, Eric Bischoff wrote a book on it, controversy creates cash. And that’s something, the Wall Street Journal breaking that. Interesting.”