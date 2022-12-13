– According to a report published today by The Wall Street Journal, former WWE referee Rita Chatterton is making demands of $11.75 million in legal negotiations stemming from her past sexual assault allegations against Vince Mcmahon. Chatterton previously accused McMahon of sexually assaulting her in 1986.

The report notes that the former WWE Chairman and CEO is facing legal demands from two women, both of whom allege that McMahon assaulted them. The legal demands came from internal documents and people familiar with the legal negotiations.

A lawyer for Chatterton, John Clune, asked for $11.75 million in damages in a legal demand letter that was dated November 3 and sent to McMahon’s representative. McMahon has long denied Chatterton’s allegations. Additionally, an attorney for a former spa manager is claiming that McMahon assaulted his client in 2011 at a California resort.

Clune’s legal demand letter said the damages to Ms. Chatterton from the alleged assault were “hard to overstate.” Also, the letter wrote that Chatterton, “has suffered years of ongoing depression, substance abuse, disordered eating, lost income, and overall a decreased quality of life.”

WWE Hall of Famer and former wrestler Greg Valentine spoke to the Journal that Ms. Chatterton revealed her allegations to them when they were sharing a marijuana cigarette ina Marriott hotel parking lot in Albany, New York in the 1980s. Valentine said at the time, or now, that he didn’t believe Ms. Chatteron “because he didn’t think she was attractive enough for Mr. McMahon.”

With regards to the incident from 2011, the assault was said to have been reported at the time to the resort. Also, the alleged victim’s husband was told about the alleged assault and is said to have attempted to confront McMahon at a WWE live event, but he was turned away. The alleged victim’s lawyer, Michael Bressler, is said to have been in touch with Mr. McMahon’s attorney since July.

McMahon himself has reportedly said he refuses to pay the settlements to Ms. Chatterton and the spa manager. WWE’s auditor, Deloitte & Touche LLP, advised WWE that any resolutions of the legal demands, even if they are confidential, would have to be publicly disclosed by the company.

Interestingly enough, people familiar with McMahon’s comments have said that the disgraced former Chairman and CEO has said he plans on making a comeback with WWE. McMahon has also reportedly said that he received bad advice from those close to him to step down, and he thinks that the allegations and investigations against him would have blown over had he stayed in charge of the company.

Vince McMahon retired as Chairman and CEO of WWE earlier in July. He remains the majority owner and stockholder of the company. He retired amid a board investigation of acts of sexual misconduct and allegations of paying hush money to a former WWE employee. The investigation reportedly cost the WWE $19.4 million.