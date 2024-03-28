wrestling / News

Dijak Plans To Donate His Brain To Concussion Research

March 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Dijak Joe Gacy Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Dijak revealed that he agreed to donate his brain to the Concussion Foundation for CTE research when he dies. He responded to a post about Rob Van Dam doing the same.

He wrote: “Agreed. I pledged my brain 9 years ago. Wrestlers click here if interested or hit up @ChrisNowinski1 or @ConcussionLF for more info.

