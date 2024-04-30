Dijak Reportedly Drafted To WWE Raw

The WWE Draft is not quite over yet, with Dijak reportedly being drafted to Raw after the show. The NXT star posted to Twitter on Monday after Raw, noting that he had been drafted to the Monday night brand. While his casual tone led to some believing it’s a joke, Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that it is not and he was planned as a Raw selection. The report notes that Dijak filmed a video at the WWE Performance Center in a Raw shirt.

WWE has not yet confirmed Dijak’s call-up as of this writing. The company announced additional draft picks on social media on Friday after Smackdown, but has not yet done so after Raw as of this writing.