Director of The Marine 6 Wants To Make More Sequels

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Marine 6 director James Nunn spoke about wanting to make more sequels in the series and which WWE stars he’d like to use in future movies. Here are highlights:

On making a sequel: “If I was in charge of the studios, I would make a Marine 7. This is what I would do: I would continue it with Shawn (Michaels) and I would team him up with a female, and maybe even do a handover in the middle of the movie. I don’t think you want to kill Shawn though. Maybe Shawn has got a Marine daughter, you know?”

On who he’d want in the film: “This is how the movie starts: We start at Jake’s funeral, and you have all of the other Marines. You have to get Cena, Ted DiBiase and Shawn and they’re all around the coffin. You also have Shawn’s daughter who is the future of the Marine franchise, maybe Charlotte. Did Becky Lynch die? I don’t know, I didn’t see a body. You basically end up with Charlotte v. Becky in a movie. Boom, and that’s 7, and then we can talk about 8, and in 8 you obviously got to bring Ronda into it somehow.”