Disturbed Release New Mix Of Stone Cold Steve Austin Theme ‘Glass Shatters’
January 17, 2025 | Posted by
It’s time to go back to 2001, as Disturbed have released a new mix of their theme song for Stone Cold Steve Austin. The remixed track, ‘Glass Shatters’, is from the 25th anniversary edition of The Sickness. Yes, Disturbed’s debut album is now 25 years old. Do you feel old yet? You can listen to the song for yourself below.
