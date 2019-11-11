Dixie Carter Revealed to Be Related to UK TV Personality Declan Donnelly

– Former TNA President Dixie Carter isn’t the only well-known public personalilty of her lineage, as she found out recently. On the latest episode of Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey, co-host Declan Donnelly learned that he and Carter are related, albeit somewhat distantly so, with the same four-times great grandfather.

The UK series, which airs on ITV, sees Donnelly and Anthony McPartlin trace their DNA lines to discover family members from around the world. It was this week’s show that revealed Donnelly and Carter are related, and Carter posted to Instagram about the news as you can see below.

As for Carter herself, Metro UK reports that Carter has made $5 billion through her business ventures since leaving functionally leaving Impact Wrestling in 2017 when Anthem bought the company.