DJ Whoo Kid Will Be The Guest Ring Announcer For AEW Grand Slam

All Elite Wrestling has announced that radio host DJ Whoo Kid will be the special guest ring announcer for AEW Grand Slam this week. They issued the following press release:

DJ Whoo Kid Announced As Special Guest Announcer For AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) 2nd Annual Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York

WHO: Legendary Shade 45 DJ/Radio host DJ Whoo Kid & AEW (All Elite Wrestling)

WHAT: DJ Whoo Kid has been chosen to be a special guest announcer for a match on AEW’s Grand Slam.

WHEN: Wednesday September 21st, 2022 at 8pm (Live) & Friday September 23rd at 8pm (Live To Tap)

WHERE: Arthur Ashe Stadium (124-02 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing, NY 11368) – Dynamite

Live on TBS (9/21) and Rampage on TNT on (8/23)

WHY: Legendary Shade 45 DJ/Radio host DJ Whoo Kid has been chosen as a special guest announcer for the second annual AEW Grand Slam at the sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY. This is the one night a year when the superstars of AEW take over New York City, the mecca of professional wrestling. This show will also feature another Hip Hop personality, rapper Action Bronson as he makes his in-ring debut for AEW teaming up with AEW star Hook.

QUOTE: “I’m excited to be a part of this event. It promises to have a lot of surprises in store. As a radio personality and co-host, I’m looking forward to branching out and announcing a wrestling match. I hope this is just the beginning of my being part of the AEW family.”