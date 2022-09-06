wrestling / News

D’Lo Brown Exits Impact Wrestling

September 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
D’Lo Brown has ended his most recent run at Impact Wrestling, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Brown, who worked as a producer and sometime announcer, has left the company. Details on the exit have not yet been revealed.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore told PWInsider after a request for comment:

“We appreciate D’Lo’s contributions to Impact Wrestling over the last 3 plus years. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

