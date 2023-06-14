D’Lo Brown Hopes to See Impact Return to Live TV At Some Point

D’Lo Brown has a hope that Impact Wrestling will be able to return to live weekly TV. The company’s head of talent relations spoke with Chris Van Vliet on Insight and talked about his work with the promotion, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On people who haven’t given Impact a chance of late: “I have said this, and I say this with no disrespect, but if you’re sleeping on IMPACT Wrestling, that’s a ‘you problem,’ not a ‘me problem.’ I will tell you, if you give IMPACT three shows, three weeks, you’ll be back for the fourth, and you’ll stay with us. I think our TV is done in a way where it draws you in. It doesn’t insult the intelligence of the viewer, and it pays homage to what wrestling is supposed to be.”

On possibly returning to live TV: “You can only hope that that’s our ultimate end goal. You can only hope that that’s where as we grow, that’s where our success will take us. As of right now, I’m just happy putting out a quality product that you can see on YouTube [and] television.”