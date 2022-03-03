D’Lo Brown Not Returning To Commentary For Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that D’Lo Brown, who has been absent from the Impact Wrestling commentary team, will not be returning to the role any time soon. Brown was written out o the role after he was attacked by Honor No More and was replaced by Matthew Rehwoldt. Impact was said to be very impressed by Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan’s work as a team and feel that after a few weeks they have “completely congealed” as a team. So they are now the official team going forward.

Impact was said to be happy with Brown’s work and his removal wasn’t meant to be a slight against him. They realized that now that they are back on the road, Brown being at the commentary table all night means that he can’t handle his talent relations and producer duties at the same time. He was able to do everything before because commentary had been post-produced when Impact taped out of Nashville’s Skyway Studios. Now they are doing commentary live as the show happens. The decision was made for Brown to focus on his behind-the-scenes role and Rehwoldt and Hannifan do commentary.