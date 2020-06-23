Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode Traded to Raw, Ziggler Gets WWE Title Match at Extreme Rules

Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode are now on Raw, and Ziggler has received a WWE Championship match right off the bat. On tonight’s episode of Raw, WWE announced that Ziggler and Roode were moved to Raw as part of the trade that sent AJ Styles to Smackdown last month.

The first segment of Raw saw Dolph Ziggler interrupt Drew McIntyre’s promo and take shots at him, claiming that he brought McIntyre back to Raw when they were tag team partners and said that McIntyre’s success is all due to him. He said he wanted a WWE Championship match in exchange for that, and McIntyre accepted which led to the match being announced for Extreme Rules.

WWE Extreme Rules takes place on July 19th and will take place at the WWE Performance Center. Our live Raw coverage is here.