AJ Styles Traded to Smackdown, Moves on in IC Title Tournament (Pics, Video)

AJ Styles is a Red Brand superstar no more, having been traded to Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Styles has been traded to the brand for “superstars to be named later” as he came out for his match with Shinsuke Nakamura in Smackdown’s Intercontinental Championship tournament.

Styles defeated Nakamura to move onto the semifinals. You can see pics and video from the match below: