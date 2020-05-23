wrestling / News
AJ Styles Traded to Smackdown, Moves on in IC Title Tournament (Pics, Video)
AJ Styles is a Red Brand superstar no more, having been traded to Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Styles has been traded to the brand for “superstars to be named later” as he came out for his match with Shinsuke Nakamura in Smackdown’s Intercontinental Championship tournament.
Styles defeated Nakamura to move onto the semifinals. You can see pics and video from the match below:
It's the (former) Champ that (used to) run the camp, @AJStylesOrg. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/05b79iccBO
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 23, 2020
Here. We. Go.#SmackDown #ICTitle @AJStylesOrg @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/RSXp4vXn2e
— WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020
Welcome home, @AJStylesOrg. #SmackDown
(via @wwe) pic.twitter.com/B3M7yKSXeO
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 23, 2020
.@ShinsukeN is FEELIN' IT on #SmackDown!! #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/vNg5rbhxf1
— WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020
Who will advance to the second round of the #ICTitle tournament? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PBhLJefZLu
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 23, 2020
A classic rivalry gets renewed in this fiery #ICTitle Tournament showdown between @AJStylesOrg and @ShinsukeN. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/grHvLN6m8t
— WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020
This is an absolute BATTLE!#SmackDown #ICTitle @AJStylesOrg @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/1lJy6lCFYb
— WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020
In his return to #SmackDown, @AJStylesOrg ADVANCES in the #ICTitle tournament! pic.twitter.com/AOT2jzPQqB
— WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2020
