Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Ready for a five-star Sasha Banks match?

We start the show with our champion, Drew McIntyre. He’s in a button up and pants, and holds his title on high. He calls tonight Championship Monday and brings up Truth’s hastily offering his title, but this was the past, and h wants to look to the future.

Ziggles is here to interrupt him. Ziggles man bun is held as high as Drew held his title, and he’s here to surprise Drew. AJ has been traded to Smackdown, and in return, RAW gets Dolph Ziggler, and his tag team partner – Robert Roode. Sure, Jan.

Ziggler says no one is as happy to see Drew as champion as him. He would hate to see Ziggler lose the title before he got what he was owed. Drew wonder what’s owed. Dolph says Drew has seemingly forgotten his redemption story. Drew was here, years ago, and he got fired. He should have been done, and he would have been, if it wasn’t for Dolph Ziggler. Drew was at his lowest point, and Dolph picked him up and brought him here. Drew came to RAW because of Dolph. They became dominant tag team champs because of Dolph, and now Drew is the dominant WWE Champion because of Dolph.

Didn’t he squish Dolph?

Dolph is owed a WWE Title Match, says he, and he wants it at Extreme Rules.

Drew questions Dolph’s claims of who was responsible for his successes. Let’s look at Dolph, though. Since they’ve split, it hasn’t been smooth sailing. Without big daddy Claymore, Dolph has been losin a whole lot. He came from Smackdown to RAW? A 2 for 1 special? Dolph isn’t untalented, but he’s become exactly what they used to despise. He has become an entitlted jack ass.

The world doesn’t owe him anything, but Drew does need an opponent. Drew gave him a nickname – the Scottish Psychopath. Imagine what Drew is capable with the title on the line, how far he will go. Does Dolph really want this match?

Drew makes it official. At Extreme Rules, Dolph vs Drew.

Y’all, I yawned twice.

Speaking of yawns, Nia Jax comes out, and commentary claims she isn’t “scheduled,” as if they have any semblance of organization.

Nia calls for a chair. She enters the ring with it and takes a seat. She looks like she’s about to lecture me on why I have to eat all my vegetables.

We are back from a break, and Nia says it must be Monday, because Charlotte got exactly what she wanted, whether she deserved it or not. Nia was cheated at backlash, then again last week, by a biased ref. Where is the fairness?

R-Truth, the harbinger of fairness, is here.

Truth says Nia is confused. Truth is suppose to have a match against an evil leader of a ninja clan, Akira Tozawa, for his title. Unless….Nia is the REAL Akira Tozawa. Ninjas are masters of disguise.

Nia takes offense, she’s not in the mood for this. Truth says he’s not in the mood to be okie-doked.

Akira is by commentary, humping the back of the chair, when Rocky, Colt, and Tom-tom circle the ring and chase Truth throw the crowd.

Nia is upset, says she isn’t leaving this chair unt—

Charlotte interrupts, so I guess that’s what she was waiting for.

Charlotte says Nia squandered her last two title matches. She dropped the ball. She didn’t get her way, and now she’s throwing a hissy fit.

Nia says that Charlotte gets what she wants because her daddy is Ric Flair.

Charlotte takes umbrage, because speaking of families – before she continues, she makes a stagehand hold the ropes.

Nia calls her delusional. Flair says she is, yet it was her dad who ended Asuka’s streak, right? It was her dad who beat Asuka twice last month.

Nia says Charlotte hasn’t beaten her. The one time they went one on one, Nia dominated her. Ever since then, she’s been building her lagcy on easy targets and avoiding Nia. They both know the one woman built to take her crown is Nia.

Charlotte attacks!

Nia fights back. Charlotte removes her robe, and refs come down to fight. Charlotte hits a big move on her and attacks some more as the refs try to break it up. Nia looks like she can murder every ref in the ring right now. Charlotte wants some more. Refs continue to keep them separated, and apparently Charlotte hurt her left arm during this little kerfuffle.

Backstage, The Street Profits say tonight ends the series between them and The Viking Raiders. It all comes down to the title match. The Viking Raiders need to know that –

Erik comes in, saying he heard his name, and wonders what the message is?

The Viking Profits are not the now, they aren’t 4 Lyfe. They’re forever. Ok. They became friends though this all.

They do a little jingle showing unity. But even though they’re friends, when the bell rings, it’s on. They’ve been chasing the Vikings since the jump, and they’ll do what it takes to get their W.

The Viking Raiders say there’s nothing that’s going to stop them from getting their gold, so bring the smoke. Ibar says they’ll see The Street Profits in the ring, fam.

They walk out of frame, and in comes Zelina Vega with a wonderful…awful…idea…