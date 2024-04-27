wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes & Mick Foley Look for Dusty Memorabilia on Most Wanted Treasures, Playlist Showcases Rhea Ripley’s Title Reign, ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL Episode 27

April 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Most Wanted Treasures Image Credit: A&E

– WWE and A&E released a new clip from WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, showing Cody Rhodes and Mick Foley on the hunt for some classic Dusty Rhodes memorabilia from Dusty’s WWE run. You can view that clip below:

– Episode 27 is now available of ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL with Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai:

– WWE Playlist showcased every match of Rhea Ripley’s title reign:

