– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali discussed how he’s find happiness in his career again, post-WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mustafa Ali on being happy with his career for the first time in a while: “The reality of the situation is I’m happy — for the first time in a long time, I’m happy. That’s not a knock on anyone. It’s just nice to finally [have some] control of what makes you happy.”

On leaving WWE: “When I left WWE, I left with an incredible sense of peace of mind. People in the past that had been let go — they all told me one thing. They said, ‘I wish I tried a little harder. I wish I fought a little bit more.’ … There wasn’t a week where I wasn’t knocking on someone’s door. There wasn’t a week where I didn’t have an idea.”

Ali on making it onto the cover PWI for June 2024: “So it’s very, very cool that almost 20 years later, I get to go, ‘Now there’s someone who looks like you.’ I’ve been told several times that no one’s really going to get behind someone named Mustafa Ali. … It’s a hard hill to climb but here we are, on the cover of PWI.”

Ali won the X-Division Title from Chris Sabin earlier this year.