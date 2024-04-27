– As previously reported, AEW announced that former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be appearing on next week’s Dynamite in his hometown of Winnipeg. During a recent Twitch stream, Omega commented on the upcoming return, noting how he informed AEW and Tony Khan that he would be at the show after Canada Life Centre initially advertised his appearance. Omega stated the following (via Fightful):

“Big news, don’t know if you guys heard it. Kind of surprised to hear it. I remember thinking about maybe, maybe showing up to Winnipeg. It was a maybe. It was really just a maybe. My sister, my parents, my aunt were like, ‘Oh my goodness, we heard the big news.’ ‘What? What big news?’ ‘The arena is advertising your return.’ I’m like, ‘Come on, man.’ I’m 80% on board, maybe. I don’t know, man. I thought, ‘Well, they advertised me,’ that 80 (percent) becomes 100 (percent). I called the boss, ‘Hey man, if you want to run a graphic or something, I guess I’ll show up.'”

AEW Dynamite, featuring a return appearance by Kenny Omega, is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1 at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. The show will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.