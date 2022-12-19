Dolph Ziggler On His Ring Gear, Being Told Not To Wear Certain Sets Again

Dolph Ziggler has had several sets of ring gear, and he recently talked about how some of them didn’t fly with WWE. The WWE star spoke with the Archive of B-sox recently and was asked about the various ring gear that he’s worn over the years and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

“Well, there’s a couple because [laughs] I’ve had several different gears that I was told when I got back to the gorilla position, ‘Never, ever wear those again.’ In other cases, way worse language was told to me to never wear it again. One of my favorite things to do was, I like leopard print. I got snow leopard gloves, a snow leopard vest, snow leopard trunks, and I got the craziest, biggest purple orange spray tan you could ever get, and I bleached my hair fresh the night before. I go, ‘This is so outlandish and douchey. It’s gonna be great.’ I loved it, I had a great time, and I got to wrestle John Morrison, one of my best friends. We had such a blast beating the hell out of each other, and I came to the back, and in some words I can never repeat, I was told, that this would never be worn again.”

On loving his work: “Dolph Ziggler’s doing pretty great. I love what I do, I feel great, I’ve been very lucky. Injury-wise, in 19 years, I think I’ve missed a couple weeks of work, and that’s about it. I love having an extra day off these than we used to. It gives me more time to either go on an audition or work on some stand-up comedy or just work on what I’m getting focused on for Monday Night RAW, you make it.”