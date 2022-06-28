Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Jake Atlas

Jake Atlas is reportedly free of the domestic violence charges filed against him last month. As you may recall, the former AEW and WWE NXT star was arrested late last month and charged with misdemeanor battery (domestic assault) after an incident in which police responded to a call in which he allegedly tried to attack his partner (who will remain unidentified here) and caused a minor wound before a witness pulled him away.

According to TMZ Sports, officials are declining to prosecute the case, noting in documents that “”From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution.”

According to the police report, the altercation happened after Atlas had been drinking and called his partner to pick him up. Atlas wanted the partner to go back with him to a female friend’s house for a sexual encounter and when the partner showed the woman more attention that Atlas, he got upset and a huge argument ensued. Atlas began aggressive and charged the partner, stopped only because a witness stepped in. The partner left but Atlas followed him and again attempted to attack, scratching the other man’s arm and tearing his tank top before the witness pulled him off.

A court hearing had been set for today in the matter but has been cancelled, and the case is considered to be closed.