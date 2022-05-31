Jake Atlas Reportedly Arrested, Charged With Domestic Assault

WWE NXT alum and AEW roster member Jake Atlas was reportedly arrested last week and charged with domestic assault. PWInsider reports that Atlas, real name Kenny Sanchez Martinez, was arrested on May 23rd after police responded to a domestic violence call at his and his partner’s (who will remain unidentified here because they are a victim of domestic assault and may or may not be publicly out of the closet) home in Orlando at 12:57 in the morning.

According to the report, Atlas had been out drinking that night and called his partner to come pick him up. When the partner arrived and attempted to take him home, Atlas asked them to stay at the bar for drinks. The victim said that Atlas later wanted him to go with him back to another friend’s place to be intimate but it turned into a “verbal argument” after Atlas was upset his partner was showing “half more attention” to the friend than Atlas. According to the report, Atlas became “physically aggressive” and charged at his partner and another person had to step between them to stop an attack from happening.

The person who stepped in told Atlas to come back to his place and “sleep it off.” The partner left the apartment but was followed by Atlas, who allegedly continued yelling at him as he walked away. Atlas tried to attack the victim again, and while the witness stepped in again the victim ended up with a scratch on his arm and a torn tank top. The witness then pulled Atlas away and got him in a car, but Atlas got out and demanded he be taken back to the apartment he shares with the victim so he could get his dog and leave. Once there, he refused to leave again and the police were called. According to the officer that responded, Atlas was given the chance to tell his side of the story but instead only chose to “speak badly” about the victim. The officer placed Atlas under arrest.

Atlas signed a no contact order the day of his arrest, agreeing that he will stay 500 feet away from the victim and not attempt communication. He was charged with misdemeanor battery (domestic assault) and will be arraigned in Orange County court on June 28th at 7:30 AM ET.

Atlas has been out of action since he suffered a torn ACL during an AEW match back in January, just a day after it had been announced that he signed with AEW. Atlas is not on the AEW roster page, though it is not clear when he was removed.