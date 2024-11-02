– During a recent interview with The Schmo, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio talked up his girlfriend, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dominik Mysterio on Liv Morgan: “‘Dirty’ Dom does what he does best, and that’s going around, showing off my girl, my güerita, Liv Morgan, who is the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time.”

Mysterio on Rhea Ripley: “I don’t want to get too much into Rhea because I start talking about her, give her too much credit, she gets crazy. Liv, on the other hand — I could talk about Liv all day, 24/7, seven days out of the week, 365. She’s the best Women’s World Champion we’ve ever had, two-time Women’s World Champion, she’s beaten Rhea multiple times, she’s gonna beat Nia [Jax] at this upcoming pay-per-view in Saudi [Arabia]. She’s the best ever.”

Dominik Mysteiro picked up a huge win last night on WWE Raw, beating former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Liv Morgan will be in action later today at WWE Crown Jewel, facing WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax for the inaugural Crown Jewel Women’s Championship. The event is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will be broadcast live on Peacock.