Dominik Mysterio Says Being a Heel Felt ‘So Natural’ To Him

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dominik Mysterio said he didn’t consider working as a heel in WWE at first, but one he did thought it felt natural for him. Mysterio is currently working as a heel as part of the Judgment Day faction.

He said: “I was thinking I’m Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, we’re going to be the best father, son tag team that has ever existed. Like that was what was going through my head when we started this journey. But I got a little bit of a taste of what it was to be a heel and it just felt so natural to me. I just felt so comfortable just because of being around it for so long as a kid.”

When asked what makes an effective heel, he replied: “I think it’s all perception of how the fans see you and how kind of you kind of want to portray yourself. I don’t know, I feel like there’s bad guys or heels that want to be cool heels and want to do this stuff and still be cool, you got to embrace being the heel. You got to embrace the boos … if you’re going to be a heel, you got to be a heel.“