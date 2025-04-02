wrestling / News

Various News: Dominik Mysterio Gives Thumbs Down To Logan Paul’s New Prime Flavor, Shane Douglas & Francine Virtual Signing

April 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dominik Mysterio Liv Morgan WWE Raw 8-12-24 Image Credit: WWE

– The new pizza flavor for Logan Paul’s Prime Energy did not get a ringing endorsement from Dominik Mysterio. Prime Energy made the pizza-flavored energy drink as an apparent April Fool’s Day joke, similar to last year’s fried chicken flavor, and has sent a very limited quantity out to influencers. Paul gave a bottle to Mysterio to try in a video online, and as you can see below the Judgment Day member was not a fan.

Appearing skeptical from the start, Mysterio has a strong reaction to the smell and after he tastes some he walks away before saying, “Toss that s**t!”

– Francine & Shane Douglas are set to do a virtual signing together later this month. The Queen of Extreme announced that she and her fellow ECW original will be doing a virtual signing on April 18th, as you can see below:

“This is a question that I get asked everyday:

How can I purchase a signed 8×10 from you?

Well, now you can! We will be doing a LIVE virtual on Friday, April 18th at 7pm EST! We will shout you out and sign your items LIVE!

Order here:”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominik Mysterio, francine, Logan Paul, Shane Douglas, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading