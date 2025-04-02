wrestling / News
Various News: Dominik Mysterio Gives Thumbs Down To Logan Paul’s New Prime Flavor, Shane Douglas & Francine Virtual Signing
– The new pizza flavor for Logan Paul’s Prime Energy did not get a ringing endorsement from Dominik Mysterio. Prime Energy made the pizza-flavored energy drink as an apparent April Fool’s Day joke, similar to last year’s fried chicken flavor, and has sent a very limited quantity out to influencers. Paul gave a bottle to Mysterio to try in a video online, and as you can see below the Judgment Day member was not a fan.
Appearing skeptical from the start, Mysterio has a strong reaction to the smell and after he tastes some he walks away before saying, “Toss that s**t!”
I love that Dom always got time to shit on Logan Paul to his face pic.twitter.com/SueB96Y2v3
— Adam (@Adam_AlexanderM) April 1, 2025
– Francine & Shane Douglas are set to do a virtual signing together later this month. The Queen of Extreme announced that she and her fellow ECW original will be doing a virtual signing on April 18th, as you can see below:
“This is a question that I get asked everyday:
How can I purchase a signed 8×10 from you?
Well, now you can! We will be doing a LIVE virtual on Friday, April 18th at 7pm EST! We will shout you out and sign your items LIVE!
Order here:”
This is a question that I get asked everyday:
How can I purchase a signed 8×10 from you?
Well, now you can! We will be doing a LIVE virtual on Friday, April 18th at 7pm EST! We will shout you out and sign your items LIVE!
Order here: https://t.co/GhxbEImayo
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) March 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reflects On Vince McMahon’s Reign Atop WWE, Responds To Hulk Hogan’s Criticism Of Him
- Luchador Charged With Attempted Femicide Against Stephanie Vaquer Now Out Of Prison
- Pat McAfee Facing Possible Lawsuit Over Comments On Show Amplifying Social Media Rumor
- Bully Ray Weighs In On CM Punk’s Emotional Reaction To Getting WrestleMania Main Event