Dominik Mysterio On Why He Returned To Continue Celebration After WrestleMania 41 Win

Dominik Mysterio was not expecting the reaction he received for his win at WrestleMania, and he spoke about going back out to continue his celebration after the match. Mysterio won the WWE Intercontinental Championship at the PPV and he received a huge pop from the crowd, who chanted “Dirty Dom” fir an extended period of time. Dom spoke about going back out in his appearance on Busted Open Radio, noting that the producers made the decision based on the reaction.

“I win the title. Quick celebration, get out…I don’t think anyone was expecting that reaction,” Mysterio said (per Wrestling Inc). “As soon as we heard that reaction and I started mobbing up the ramp, I got word [to] just wait it out, wait for the replays and go back to the ring, and that’s what I did.”

He continued, “It was not my call but I’m glad I got to experience that for sure.”

Mysterio defeated Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor to capture the championship, his first main roster singles title in WWE.