Dominik Mysterio Rejects Liv Morgan, Makes Her Cry On WWE Raw

Dominik Mysterio took a stand against Liv Morgan, saying he hated her and siding with Rhea Ripley on WWE Raw. Monday night’s show featured an in-ring segment with Dominik and Ripley, who said that she was tired of Morgan’s mind games and that if she wanted Dom, she could have him.

Morgan appeared from the crowd and said she was waiting to get in Ripley’s vicinity until SummerSlam and said she had feelings for Dominik, and knew he felt the same. She said that men like Dom went after girls who looked like her and not Ripley and asked Dom to say the words she had been waiting to hear. Dom said that he hated Morgan and had ruined her life, making her cry and walk away to Ripley’s delight: