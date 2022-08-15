wrestling / News
DPW Believe The Hype Results 8.13.22: World & National Championship, Women’s Title Eliminator Final, More
DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling broadcast their Believe The Hype event on August 13 from Raleigh, NC, which is viewable via DPWOnDemand. You can get results and see some event highlights below. courtesy of Fightful.
*DPW Worlds Championship: Bojack def. Donnie Ray
*Jay Malachi def. Chase Holliday and Joe Lando and Lucky Ali and Shawn Kemp
*Emi Sakura def. MIZUKI
*DPW National Championship: Calvin Tankman def. Baliyan Akki
*Mason Myles & The WorkHorsemen def. Alec Price & NDA
*Gringo Loco def. ASF and La Estrella
*DPW Women’s Worlds Title Eliminator Tournament Final: Raychell Rose def. Rosemary
*Dante Martin def. Diego Hill
*Konosuke Takeshita def. Andrew Everett
