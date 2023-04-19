wrestling / News
DPW Live 2 Results 4.16.23: Violence is Forever Defend Tag Titles, More
DPW Live 2 took place on Sunday evening, with Violence Is Forever in action and more. You can see the full results from the Ridgefield Park, New Jersey show below, per Cagematch.net:
* DPW Worlds Tag Team Championships #1 Contender’s Match: MSP def. Above The Rest
* Adam Priest def. Bojack and Diego Hill and LaBron Kozone
* Janai Kai def. B3CCA
* Golden Opportunity Qualifier: Jay Malachi def. Alec Price and Jackson Drake
* DPW National Championship Match: Andrew Everett def. BK Westbrook
* Miyu Yamashita defeats Nicole Matthews
* DPW Worlds Tag Team Championship Jersey Street Fight: Violence Is Forever def. Marcus Mathers & Matt Tremont
