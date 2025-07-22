DPW Tag Festival (7.20.25) Results: New Champions Crowned

DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling held its DPW Tag Festival event on July 13, which aired on July 20. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* DPW World Tag Team Titles – DPW Tag Festival 2025 First Round Match: Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) (champion) defeated Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang)

* DPW Tag Festival 2025 First Round Match: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)

* DPW Tag Festival 2025 First Round Match: Jake Something & The Beast Mortos defeated Adam Priest & Trevor Lee

* DPW Tag Festival 2025 First Round Match: The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) defeated Cowboy Way (1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire)

* Battle Of The Best 2025 First Round Match: Queen Aminata defeated Jada Stone

* DPW National Title Match: LaBron Kozone (champion) defeated Cedric Alexander

* DPW World Tag Team Titles – DPW Tag Festival 2025 Final: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) (champion), Jake Something & The Beast Mortos, and The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) to win the championships.