DPW x Prestige x West Coast Pro Cruel Summer Results: Karl Fredericks Makes First Post-WWE Appearance

DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling, Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro Wrestling held their joint Cruel Summer event last night. It happened at the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Golden Gate Gauntlet: Alpha Zo def. Adrian Quest and Danny Orion and Jordan Cruz and Manny Lo and Ryan Clancy

* DPW National Championship: LaBron Kozone (c) def. Travis Williams

* Dani Luna & Johnnie Robbie def. Masha Slamovich & Nicole Matthews

* No DQ: Mad Dog Connelly def. Vinnie Massaro

Karl Fredericks (Eddy Thorpe) made his first post-WWE appearance and cut a promo.

* Prestige Championship: Leon Slater def. Judas Icarus (c) by DQ

* West Coast Pro Tag Team Championships: The Crush Boys (Starboy Charlie & Titus Alexander) def. Cowboy Way (1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire) (c)

* West Coast Pro Heavyweight Championship – Best Two Out Of Three Falls: Kevin Blackwood (c) def. Cedric Alexander (2-1)

Admittedly I didn’t get a chance to make it to San Francisco last night for #CruelSummer due to prior obligations. There was THIS MOMENT during @thejudasicarus vs @LEONSLATER_ where I was terrified Judas was dead… It seems he’s okay, but WOOF I was scared. pic.twitter.com/CCG9TTHN1M — William Quintana (@WillQuintanaNW) July 27, 2025