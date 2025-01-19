wrestling / News
DPW You Already Know Results: Jake Something vs. Ace Austin, More
DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling held their event DPW You Already Know last night at Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. You can find results below, via PWPonderings:
* Pre-show Match: Juni Underwood def. Landon Hale
* Pre-show Match: Love Doug def. Channing Thomas
* Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) def. Ichiban & Diego Hill
* Queen Aminata def. Kylie Rae
* DPW National Championship Eliminator Qualifying Match: Adam Priest def. 1 Called Manders
* DPW National Championship Eliminator Qualifying Match: Kevin Blackwood def. Titus Alexander
* Trevor Lee & Calvin Tankman def. Andrew Everett & BK Westbrook
* DPW National Championship: LeBron Kozone (c) def. Starboy Charlie
* DPW World Championship: Jake Something (c) def. Ace Austin