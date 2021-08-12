Dr. Julius Smokes Signs With MLW

Major League Wrestling has announced that Dr. Julius Smokes has signed a contract with the company after returning at MLW Battle Riot III as part of the new LAX. The announcement reads:

Major League Wrestling today announced that Dr. Julius Smokes has signed a multi-year deal with the league. Smokes joins Slice Boogie and Rivera in inking deals with MLW.

When reached for comment by MLW.com, Smokes simply stated, “BRRRRRRRAT!” and then hung up.

In what was one of the most talked about moments of this year’s Battle Riot, Konnan introduced the world to a new era LAX, known as the 5150 crew. Featuring Slice Boogie, Rivera and the shocking return of Dr. Julius Smokes to MLW.

Dr. Julius Smokes is back and this time he’s unleashing a new breed of concrete carnage as a part of the 5150 gang as its resident hype man.

The good doctor originally made his presence felt in MLW in 2004, where he brought a new, unfiltered, and raw presence to the league. Since then, Smokes has emerged inside the hip hop world working behind the scenes.

Now, the streets are calling Julius Smokes back to the ring. Managing the 5150’s business affairs and often found ringside as the doctor of chaos conjuring up nothing but trouble for those on the other side of the ring of the 5150.