Drago Set To Debut For House of Glory on Sunday

House of Glory has announced that Drago, who now wrestles as Dios del Inframundo, will debut for HOG this Sunday at Cinco de Mayo. An opponent has yet to be named.

An inferno is coming to House Of Glory on Sunday May 5th as HOG officials have announced Dios del Inframundo (fka Drago) will make his debut next Sunday at CINCO DE MAYO live from the NYC Arena and streaming on FITE+

The former AAA Tag Team and Latin American Champion is one of the most evil luchadors in the world. Now he brings his unique style to the NYC Arena for the first time. His opponent for next Sunday will be announced in the coming days.

Stay tuned to HOG Wrestling social channels for additional match and talent announcements.

Limited tickets remain at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $20.

The NYC Arena is located in Queens, NY. It is accessible by MTA, LIRR, and limited street parking is available.