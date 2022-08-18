Dragon Gate’s SB KENTo To Make MLW Debut At Super Series

Major League Wrestling has announced that Dragon Gate wrestler SB KENTo will make his MLW debut at Super Series on September 18. An opponent has not been named yet. The announcement reads:

Major League Wrestling today announced DRAGONGATE’s SB KENTo will compete at MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Purchase tickets at http://www.LuchaTickets.com.

Representing DRAGONGATE and the infamous Z-Brats, SB KENTo is a former Open The Twin Gate Champion, a two-time Open The Brave Gate Champion and an Open The Triangle Gate Champion. All belts won in a mere 3 year window, made even more impressive given he debuted in 2019.

Confident, if not flagrantly cocky, SB KENTo is a rising star within DRAGONGATE. Aligned with Shun Skywalker, this obnoxious upstart is a technical force, crushing skulls with his brainbuster, “SBK” is also known to end matches with his brilliant bridging straight jacket German suplex and sharpshooter.

The cross-promotional summit will feature the participation of Major League Wrestling, the cutting-edge Kobe, Japan promotion DRAGONGATE and the grandest Mexican lucha libre promotion in the world: Lucha Libre AAA.

Who will SB KENTo square off against at 2022 edition of the MLW Super Series? Find out soon!