Dragon Lee Got Married Over The Weekend
December 18, 2019 | Posted by
ROH Television champion Dragon Lee got married over this past weekend to his fiancee Lupita. The wedding happened on Sunday in Mexico. He won the TV title the day before at ROH Final Battle, defeating Shane Taylor. You can see photos below.
Un poco de nuestra ceremonia religiosa 💒👰 pic.twitter.com/PhenAZaTNa
— Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) December 17, 2019
👊🏽👊🏽. @dragonlee95 @cmll_mistico @bandidowrestler @hijooctagonof pic.twitter.com/LPMRcOOSwE
— Rush oficial (@rushtoroblanco) December 18, 2019
