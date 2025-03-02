wrestling / News
Drake Comments on WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto: ‘I’m Sold’
March 2, 2025 | Posted by
– As previously noted, hip-hop star Drake was among the celebrities in attendance at last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. He commented on the event on his Instagram account, writing, “I’m sold @lilyachty.” Rapper Lil Yachty
later responded, “Nothing better than the @wwe.” You can view his Instagram post below:
