– During a recent interview with the Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg podcast, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed his recent hiatus from WWE following WrestleMania 39 after losing a Triple Threat Match against Gunther and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Drew McIntyre on his time away from WWE: “It was a unique situation where what was going on, I had to get a couple of things fixed but it didn’t require physical therapy like a lot of things I’ve had to deal with in the past. So I was able to enjoy my time and spend time with the family and the cats and get some projects taken care of outside of the ring. Sometimes stepping and getting a view outside the bubble is something that is very helpful for where you want to go as a person and with your career.”

On using the time away to get some perspective: “I’ve learned the hard way when I was younger getting fired [from WWE] and I had to step outside the bubble and get perspective again. And this opportunity allowed me to see things a little clearer and allowed people to talk a lot on the internet.”

Drew McIntyre is now scheduled to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Title on Saturday, August 5 at WWE SummerSlam. The event is being held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.