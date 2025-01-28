Drew McIntyre Confronts Paul Heyman On WWE Raw, Says He’s Going After CM Punk In Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre interrupted Paul Heyman on WWE Raw to reveal that he was going to target CM Punk in the Royal Rumble. Monday night’s show saw McIntyre come out during Heyman’s reveal that Roman Reigns is the cover star of WWE 2K25. McIntyre proceeded to say he was responsible for the Bloodline’s success after he eliminated Reigns from the 2020 Royal Rumble to win that match and then depose Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania that year, noting that he was also therefore responsible for Heyman’s return to relevancy.

McIntyre then told Heyman to tell “his boy” that he was going to target him and beat him down before throwing him over the top rope. Heyman said he would tell Reigns, but McIntyre said he was talking about Punk.

McIntyre, Punk and Reigns are all set to compete in the men’s Rumble match on this Saturday’s PPV. You can see the full updated card here.