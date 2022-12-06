wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Says He’s Not Medically Cleared For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
December 5, 2022 | Posted by
Drew McIntyre is out of his Tag Team Championship match on this week’s WWE Smackdown, as he’s not medically cleared. McIntyre posted to his Twitter account on Monday to note that he is not cleared and thus will be unable to team with Sheamus against The Usos in a previously-announced Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match.
McIntyre did not state what his injury was. He last competed at a live event on November 27th. WWE has yet to announce how the Tag Team Championship match will change.
Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown
I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On British Bulldog’s 1995 Main Event Push, Substance Issues Affecting His Career
- Xia Li in Tight Jumpsuit, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Backstage Update on William Regal Exiting AEW, New Role in WWE
- Tony Nese Reveals His Biggest Advice For Fitness Training, Eating Right On The Road, Discovering His Passion For Fitness