Drew McIntyre Says He’s Not Medically Cleared For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre is out of his Tag Team Championship match on this week’s WWE Smackdown, as he’s not medically cleared. McIntyre posted to his Twitter account on Monday to note that he is not cleared and thus will be unable to team with Sheamus against The Usos in a previously-announced Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match.

McIntyre did not state what his injury was. He last competed at a live event on November 27th. WWE has yet to announce how the Tag Team Championship match will change.