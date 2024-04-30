Drew McIntyre Sends Message to CM Punk Following WWE Raw

– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, CM Punk taunted Drew McIntyre from the skybox during the show. Following the show, McIntyre took to social media to respond to Punk, noting that Punk is “b****” this year.

Drew McIntyre wrote on his X account, “You made my life (and a bunch others) hell back in 2011. They might be cowards now and play house with you. But that doesn’t work me brother. In 2024 you’re my bitch.”

As noted, it was recently announced that McIntyre signed a new WWE contract. Punk is still currently healing from a torn triceps injury.