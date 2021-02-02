WWE News: Drew McIntyre Accepts Challenge From Sheamus For WWE Title Match, Xavier Woods Challenges RECKONING

– Drew McIntyre is ready to face his close friend in Sheamus after the latter turned on him during Raw. Tonight’s episode saw Sheamus hit McIntyre with a Brogue Kick out of nowhere, shocking the WWE Champion. Later in the show, as you can see below, McIntyre said that if Sheamus wanted to throw away their friendship over the WWE Title than he’d give the man a title match:

– On Raw Talk, Xavier Woods called for a match against the final member of RETRIBUTION for him to face in RECKONING. Woods beat Mustafa Ali on tonight’s show to tie his record against RETRIBUTION members at 2-2, and on Raw Talk he challenged RECKONING to an intergender match, which RECKONING accepted: