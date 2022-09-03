Drew McIntyre Warns Tyson Fury To Stay Out Of His Match at WWE Clash At The Castle

Drew McIntyre knows Tyson Fury will be at ringside for his match at WWE Clash At The Castle, and he has some advice for Fury. Fury spoke with Gorilla Position for a new interview from Cardiff and talked about how Fury, who has teased a match with McIntyre, will be at ringside. McIntyre made fun of Fury accidentally calling the event Battle at the Castle, saying:

“Bloody hell, three words to learn and you called it ‘Battle at the Castle’ or whatever the hell… he’s a big dosser. Stay outta my match though. End of the match, do what you want. In the match you just sit there and watch me. I’m not running into your boxing matches with chairs.”

Clash at the Castle takes place on Saturday afternoon and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

