Drew McIntyre Wants Fans To Record Wrestlemania Reactions And Post Them Online

In an interview with The Mirror, Drew McIntyre said he wants fans to record their reactions to Wrestlemania and post them online to social media. Here are highlights:

On a message for his fans that can’t be at Wrestlemania: “I just want to thank everyone all over the world, and in the UK for supporting me back home. I know, if I pull this off, I’ll be the first British WWE Champion. I know that everyone was looking forward to coming over to WrestleMania and supporting me, and I really appreciate that. I saw all of the videos of people celebrating when I won the Royal Rumble, in Glasgow, and in Liverpool, and in London, but what I want everyone to do for me this time is film yourselves in your living room, or wherever you may be, and if I pull off the big win, I want to get those videos posted on social media. I want to put it out to the whole world, and the UK especially, I want everyone to film their reaction to watching my WrestleMania match at home. We can’t celebrate in the pubs, or in the arena, but I want everyone to film their reaction if I pull this off!”

On this year’s Wrestlemania: “I have all the respect in the world for all of our team, especially the unsung heroes, that you don’t hear about working tirelessly to put the arenas together and make us look like superstars. We [pro wrestlers] just go out and do the job in the ring, but it’s everyone around us that makes us into superstars. Like you say, and I’m glad you put it that way, no one is going to forget this WrestleMania. People have been sending me messages of commiserations like ‘I’m sorry this isn’t going to be the moment you imagined’, and no, it’s not, but right now if you look at the bigger picture, for one thing we are going to give the world something to look forward to and bring them some unique content. We are bringing WrestleMania at a time where it almost seems impossible. I’m very proud that WWE are pushing ahead, and following the guidelines, and keeping everybody safe. I’m very excited about it.”

On his most memorable crowd reactions: “Yeah, there has been a few! Eliminating Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble was the biggest positive reaction I’ve ever heard, by far. Also, returning to ICW in Scotland in 2014 as a surprise… the lights went out and I showed up in the ring three weeks after I had left WWE. There might only have been 1,500 people there but it sounded like about 30,000. And a funny chant I remember, in Liverpool one time, the crowd sang ‘Hey Drew’ to me, to the sound of ‘Hey Jude’ [laughs].”