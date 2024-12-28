Drew McIntyre On Being Left Out of WWE Raw on Netflix Trailer, Says He’ll ‘Step Up In 2025’

Drew McIntyre reacted to not being in the WWE Raw on Netflix trailer in his latest social media video. The WWE star posted the video to Twitter in which he live reacted to the trailer and then, after realizing he wasn’t in it, talked about why and how he planned to “step up” in 2025.

“We’re less than two weeks away from WWE’s debut on Netflix,” McIntyre began. “I’m in the office, I’m about to watch the official trailer for the very first time. And I figured, hey? Why don’t we watch it together? Shall way? To the future.”

He proceeded to watch the trailer and once it ended, he said of his not being on it. “Not you too, Netflix. All right, it’s cool. It’s all good now. Maybe — maybe I don’t look enough like a Superstar. Maybe my 2024 just wasn’t successful enough.”

At this point, the screen shows his many accolades in 2024 including “Final Four in Royal Rumble,” “Injured CM Punk,” “World Heavyweight Champion,” “Match of the Year (a bunch of marks)” and more.

He continued, “It’s all good. You don’t have to hand me anything. What I want? I’ll take. I’ll shred everybody on social and they’ll cry about it. They’ll whine on the mic and I’ll crush them there. And then inevitably, they’ll try and fight me. But I’m 6’5″, 280. I’ll crush them there too. So I guess we’ll have to step up in 2025. And that’s exactly what we’ll do. Until then? Happy New Year, everybody.”

